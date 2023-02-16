Thorat-Patole show of unity at Cong executive committee meet

Mumbai: After the recent infighting among top Maharashtra Congress leaders, the latter put up a show of unity during the state executive committee meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by all senior leaders, including former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.

State Congress chief Nana Patole and senior leader Balasaheb Thorat, who were at daggers drawn for the past few weeks, were seated together and whispering to each other intermittently, showing that they had arrived at a truce. Party insiders, however, revealed that both had been asked not to aggravate matters and avoid giving any public statements. All the issues will be discussed in the Congress’ upcoming plenary session in Raipur starting from February 24.

Thorat, who resigned from the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on February 2, had questioned Patole’s style of functioning in his resignation letter and said that it would be difficult for him to work with the state Congress chief. He softened his tone after Maharashtra In-Charge H K Patil flew down to Mumbai on February 12 and assured him that his issues would be sorted out by the leadership.

Patole, on his part, maintained that there were no differences in the party, and even denied that Thorat had written a resignation letter. “Show me a copy,” he told the media, adding, “The Congress is united but the BJP is trying to paint a negative picture of us after losing the council elections from Nagpur and Amravati.”

Thorat, who was sitting next to Patole even during the media interaction, denied that he was upset. He, however, said that such things happened in all political parties, and this would be discussed in the national session at Raipur.

However, Thorat could not hide his displeasure while addressing the executive committee meeting. “The Congress is a ray of hope for the people,” he said without taking Patole’s name. “We have to do things responsibly. Coordination is a must, and we can improve the situation if consultations are done before taking a decision.”

Patole took Thorat’s remarks sportingly and responded in a metaphorical way by referring to an accident in Nagpur in which Thorat’s right shoulder got fractured. “I would not have let the accident happen if he had taken me along on his walk but he went alone,” he quipped. “Balasaheb, do not try to go alone, we are with you.”

Significantly, Ashok Chavan openly named the state Congress chief. “I request all my colleagues, especially Nana Patole, to be very careful in the next one year,” he said. “This is a crucial period and we cannot afford to slip up, as our opponents are waiting for us to make mistakes. All decisions need to be taken with consensus, and a message of solidarity needs to be sent out from Maharashtra.”

