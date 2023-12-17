Three, including husband, arrested for gang-raping 23-year-old

MUMBAI: Husband of a 23-year-old woman was among three people arrested on Saturday on charges of raping her in Ghatkopar East, police said.

The police said the woman after the incident, went to Sangli and narrated the incident to her family, after which a case was registered in Sangli and later transferred to Mumbai.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 9 and 10 in Ghatkopar East.

As per the 23-year-old complainant, on December 9, her husband took her to an alleyway at an isolated spot behind a school and sexually assaulted her despite her opposing. “She was again pulled and taken to a nearby isolated spot where her husband caught hold of her and the other two men raped her,” said a police officer.

After the incident, the woman left for Sangli and then narrated the incident to her family members, who helped her register the FIR.

“We have arrested all three accused. One accused runs a banjo party, and the other is a school dropout. The woman’s husband is jobless, and we suspect that he forced the woman to sleep with the other two for money. They have two children and have been married for five years,” said a police officer from Pantnagar police station.

The accused have been booked under sections 376 (1) (rape), 376 D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

