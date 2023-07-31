3 detained at airport for producing forged Nepal govt NOC to travel to Kuwait

Mumbai: Three women were detained on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly presenting fake No Objection Certificates from the Nepal Embassy in order to travel to Kuwait to obtain jobs.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Immigration officer Milind Palande, who was on duty at the immigration counter, said, at 12am, three women identified as Pooja Magar, Sangeeta Vishwakarma and Ritu Sherpa arrived at his counter for checking in. The three women were supposed to board a Kuwait-bound flight at 2.30am.

The women came to his counter one by one and presented their Nepal Passports with Kuwait visas, air tickets, COVID vaccine certificates and NOC from the Nepal Embassy.

While verifying the NOCs, Palande suspected foul play and frisked the three accused after which immigration wing in-charge Kailash Paikara questioned the women and learnt that each one had paid ₹15,000 to an agent in Delhi named Vishnu Sharma for the visas and the NOCs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paikara then contacted the Nepal Embassy and found out that the NOCs were fake.

The women were then taken to the Sahar police station where they were booked for cheating the Indian authorities by presenting a fake document during immigration under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are now verifying the source from where the women got the NOCs. We are also tracing the Delhi-based agent to find out whether the women were cheated by him,” said a police officer from the Sahar police station.