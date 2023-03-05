Three year old raped at railway station, rag picker arrested

Navi Mumbai

The Panvel Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a 30-year old-ragpicker for raping a three-year-old girl who was sleeping on the railway platform along with her mother. The accused identified as Mukesh Kumar Babu Sah (30) was identified with the help of CCTV footage and nabbed within hours of the incident reported by the mother of the victim.

The victim was sleeping with her mother on the platform number one at Panvel railway station on Wednesday night. At around 3 am on Thursday, the mother woke up and went to the washroom and after returning, she realised that her child was missing. After looking around, when she was unable to find her, she approached Panvel GRP and told about her missing child.

After looking for her, the police found her lying unconscious on a cement bench towards the western side of the railway station. “She was immediately rushed to hospital and a case of rape under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered,” a police officer from Panvel GRP said. Later, after studying the CCTV footage, the police identified the accused as rag picker. While the mother was away, taking advantage of the same, the accused carried the child to the other side of the railway station and raped her.

The accused was traced to the premises of Juinagar railway station and was nabbed from there on Thursday evening. He used to stay beneath Kalamboli flyover of Sion-Panvel Highway. According to police, the mother and daughter belonged to Jalgaon and were waiting at the railway station for another train when the incident happened. “The child is still at Hospital and is out of danger. She has sustained injuries,” Jasbeer Rana from Panvel Railway Protection Force (RPF), said.

