 Three years later, girls’ hostel in MU still waiting for mess facility | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Three years later, girls’ hostel in MU still waiting for mess facility

Three years later, girls’ hostel in MU still waiting for mess facility

ByNiraj Pandit
Mar 09, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Mumbai university students at Savitribai Phule and Bhagini Nivedita hostels face 3-year wait for mess facilities, leading to long walks for meals.

Mumbai: Students from Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel, Vidyanagari, Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai (MU), have been waiting three years for a mess facility. To get the mess facilities, the students have to walk to the on-campus boys’ hostel, which is around 1.5 km from their own.

HT Image
HT Image

In addition to Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel, the newly inaugurated Bhagini Nivedita Girls Hostel is also devoid of a mess facility. “In the dark, my friends and I walk in groups to and after dinner,” said a student. “Our warden has been receptive to our concerns, and we aim to address this issue further.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A postgraduate student from Bhagini Nivedita hostel said, “I’ve resided in the hostel since November 2022, and we still lack a mess facility. We’re compelled to trek to the food hall at the boys’ hostel, nearly 1.5 km away. Given our curfew at 10 pm, returning on time after dinner becomes increasingly difficult.”

Supriya Karande, member of Yuva Sena, said that students from rural areas attending MU can’t afford to spend 80-100 for each meal. “The absence of a mess directly affects their academic performance and may lead to future health complications.” she said. Karande penned a letter to vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni urging prompt opening of the mess.

An official from MU acknowledged that there have been issues with the tendering process, which has impeded the operation of the mess.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On