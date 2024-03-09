Three years later, girls’ hostel in MU still waiting for mess facility

Mumbai: Students from Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel, Vidyanagari, Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai (MU), have been waiting three years for a mess facility. To get the mess facilities, the students have to walk to the on-campus boys’ hostel, which is around 1.5 km from their own. HT Image

In addition to Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel, the newly inaugurated Bhagini Nivedita Girls Hostel is also devoid of a mess facility. “In the dark, my friends and I walk in groups to and after dinner,” said a student. “Our warden has been receptive to our concerns, and we aim to address this issue further.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A postgraduate student from Bhagini Nivedita hostel said, “I’ve resided in the hostel since November 2022, and we still lack a mess facility. We’re compelled to trek to the food hall at the boys’ hostel, nearly 1.5 km away. Given our curfew at 10 pm, returning on time after dinner becomes increasingly difficult.”

Supriya Karande, member of Yuva Sena, said that students from rural areas attending MU can’t afford to spend ₹80-100 for each meal. “The absence of a mess directly affects their academic performance and may lead to future health complications.” she said. Karande penned a letter to vice-chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni urging prompt opening of the mess.

An official from MU acknowledged that there have been issues with the tendering process, which has impeded the operation of the mess.