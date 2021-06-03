Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani booked for violating lockdown norms

Mumbai Police have booked actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for breaking Covid-19 lockdown norms. The Bandra police on Wednesday evening registered a case against the actors and their driver for being out on the road after 2pm, despite the Covid curfew.

According to the police, they were trying to enter the road at Bandstand which was closed due to some work. The constable there stopped their car and checked their credentials. “He verified their documents and asked them the reason for being out during curfew,” said a police inspector of Bandra police station.

Also Watch | BJP MLA, 60 others booked for flouting Covid norms at pre-wedding event

The constable then asked the driver to take a longer route around to reach their destination. “We have registered a case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobeying the order of public servant) against Shroff, Patani and their driver,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9).

When asked why the case was registered against Shroff a day later, police officers at Bandra police station said, “They are celebrities. We did so to set an example so that others refrain from traveling outside during curfew timings and abide by the lockdown norms,” said the official.

The police will now send legal summons to the three to be present before the magistrate court on a specific date. On February 21 this year, actor Vivek Oberoi was served an e-challan for riding a motorbike without a helmet on Valentine’s Day. An FIR was registered against him and he was also booked under Section 188 of the IPC.