MUMBAI: Long before Hritik Kumar, alias Roshan, was arrested on a train while allegedly fleeing after the shooting at actor Tiger Shroff in Juhu, the 22-year-old had acquired a reputation for picking fights in the Andheri West neighbourhood where he lived. Residents of Gilbert Hill, where he rented a room for around six months, said even seemingly minor disputes over parking his electric scooter or water spilling near his doorway could trigger angry confrontations. Tiger Shroff shooting accused had a short fuse, say neighbours

Kumar, originally from Bihar’s Begusarai district, was allegedly riding the two-wheeler when his accomplice fired shots at Shroff on Sunday evening, police said. He worked as a Rapido bike-taxi rider and delivery partner, using his electric scooter to ferry passengers and deliver orders.

Residents of the locality near Urdu School said they generally kept their distance from Kumar, fearing that an everyday disagreement could quickly escalate into a fight.

“Roshan was extremely aggressive and was always ready to pick fights. He would argue with neighbours over issues such as water being spilled near his door or someone parking their bike in the spot where he parked his vehicle,” said Mohammed Azhar, a construction site worker who lived nearby.

Azhar said Kumar had been staying in a rented room in the neighbourhood for the past six months. He paid ₹8,000 a month in rent and frequently had visitors from his native place in Bihar, he added.

In the short time he had lived there, Kumar had become known among residents for his confrontational behaviour. Some preferred not to engage with him, even over routine neighbourhood matters.

“We did not speak to him much as we were scared that he would pick a fight with us as well,” said Salma Sultan, 53, another resident.

The neighbours also said Kumar allegedly went by the name Roshan, the surname of actor Hrithik Roshan, who starred alongside Tiger Shroff in the film War. The accused is the son of Ramu Mahto and hails from Piprai village in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

His arrest came after the shooting incident in Juhu, in which he allegedly drove the two-wheeler used by the assailants while his accomplice opened fire at Shroff. He was subsequently apprehended while on the run aboard a train.