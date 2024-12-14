Mumbai: A major tragedy was averted in Dongri due to the swift action of tenants who evacuated a five-storey building before it collapsed early Thursday morning. Noor Villa, also known as Husaini Bai, a building over 40 years old, came crashing down at 12:06 am. Thanks to the timely evacuation on Wednesday, no injuries or casualties were reported. The building housed 26 tenants and a landlord, and the proactive decision to vacate proved life-saving. Timely evacuation averts tragedy as Dongri building collapses

A civic official from the B ward told Hindustan Times, “The building was not declared dilapidated, but tenants, upon experiencing vibrations, took the initiative to vacate on their own. It was a private, non-cessed building with rooms measuring 180-200 sq ft.”

Immediate actions taken

After the collapse, neighbouring buildings 32/33 Tantanpura and 103/106 JB Shah Marg were also evacuated as a precautionary measure. “When a building collapses, the debris impacts the structural stability of adjacent structures. Both neighbouring buildings are Mhada’s cessed properties. The BMC is currently clearing debris to reopen the lane to the public,” the civic official added.

The narrow JB Shah Marg was temporarily shut following the incident. Tenants had initially arranged for repairs and propping of Noor Villa but chose to vacate upon sensing danger. “No one could declare the building dilapidated, but every structure in the B ward was built before 1962,” said the official.

Background of Noor Villa

Ghulam Ali, the landlord of Noor Villa, stated that tenants had vacated the building eight days before the collapse, although shops on the ground floor remained operational until Wednesday. “Fire officials are on-site, and I am unable to divulge further details at this moment,” he told Hindustan Times.

Local MLA Amin Patel described Noor Villa as a partly illegal, non-cessed property. “Over the last three to four days, the building showed signs of crumbling. Officially, it was a two-storey structure, but three additional floors were illegally added over the years. The fifth floor was constructed five years ago, while the third and fourth floors were built 20 years ago. Originally, the building was a hostel before being converted into residential units,” Patel explained.

Adjacent buildings face uncertainty

The collapse’s impact has necessitated the demolition of neighbouring structures. Building 103/106 on JB Shah Marg is set for redevelopment, with Mhada having issued a no-objection certificate and its tenants already vacated. However, a dispute persists between the landlord and tenants of 30/32 Tantanpura, which houses 22 tenants.

“Mhada has exhausted its repair funds, but I have committed ₹10 lakh from my MLA fund to address the situation. Discussions with Mhada for further repairs are ongoing,” said Patel.

Call for accountability

Patel criticised the unchecked construction of illegal floors, stating, “Forty years ago, Noor Villa was a two-storey structure. Additional floors were built with the knowledge of the BMC’s building and factories department. Illegal floors collapse within a decade. The assistant commissioner should be held accountable for such irregularities. The civic chief must issue a circular to prevent the unauthorised construction of floors.”

The timely evacuation of Noor Villa ensured that no lives were lost. “The incident occurred late at night, which also helped avert casualties among passersby,” Patel noted.

Ghulam Ali, the landlord, was unavailable for further comment till the time of going to the press.