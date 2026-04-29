Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police has urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to install view cutters on a section of National Highway-548 to restrict the view of flight operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and prevent planespotters and curious onlookers from assembling along the stretch, leading to traffic snarls and accidents.

To curb planespotting and accidents, police urge NHAI to install view cutters near NMIA

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Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said a proposal has been sent to the NHAI, seeking installation of view cutters on the 500-metre stretch from JNPA T-point till Kalamboli Circle. The police have also sought additional measures such as installation of clear, directional and no-U-turn signages along the affected stretch and regulation of traffic on nearby service roads.

“The runway is clearly visible from the highway, drawing large crowds especially on weekends. Motorists halt abruptly to capture videos while hawkers gather to various items, disrupting traffic flow and increasing the likelihood of accidents,” deputy commissioner of police Tirupati Kakade said, explaining the rationale behind the proposal to the NHAI.

Sources in Navi Mumbai police said the first letter to the NHAI seeking urgent intervention in the matter was sent on December 29, 2025, while follow-up letters were sent on January 29, February 12 and March 9 this year. While none of the letters elicited a response, a decision to send a fresh proposal was taken after a string of accidents near the affected stretch.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to HT, police officers mentioned at least three fatal accidents which prompted the move. On April 25, Panvel resident Mohammad Asif Adhikari, 50, was killed after a tempo allegedly rammed into his motorcycle near the Chinchpada bridge. Earlier, on March 30, bike-borne Kharghar resident Vinay Dashrath Sonawane, 30, was hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Karanjade exit, leading to his death. The same day, Sachin Raju Avatade, 38, a resident of Digha-Airoli, was killed in a similar hit-and-run accident near the same spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to HT, police officers mentioned at least three fatal accidents which prompted the move. On April 25, Panvel resident Mohammad Asif Adhikari, 50, was killed after a tempo allegedly rammed into his motorcycle near the Chinchpada bridge. Earlier, on March 30, bike-borne Kharghar resident Vinay Dashrath Sonawane, 30, was hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Karanjade exit, leading to his death. The same day, Sachin Raju Avatade, 38, a resident of Digha-Airoli, was killed in a similar hit-and-run accident near the same spot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Audumbar Patil from the Kalamboli traffic police said though a patrolling team has been tasked with removing vehicles parked along the stretch, more concrete measures were needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Audumbar Patil from the Kalamboli traffic police said though a patrolling team has been tasked with removing vehicles parked along the stretch, more concrete measures were needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “For now, we are deploying additional police personnel along the stretch during peak hours to manage traffic and discourage gatherings,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For now, we are deploying additional police personnel along the stretch during peak hours to manage traffic and discourage gatherings,” Patil said. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhavya Velani, a professional planespotter who takes photos and videos of aircraft landing and taking off at various airports, said the affected stretch of the highway was too risky for bystanders as trucks passed by at great speed.

“I take pictures from elsewhere,” Velani said.

Anshumali Shrivastava, chief general manager of the NHAI said that while the measures sought by the Navi Mumbai police were more of an enforcement issue, view cutters must not hinder airport operations.

“This kind of problem also exists in the Delhi and Goa airports,” Shrivastava said. “We don’t have a major role here. We can put a sign board for no parking. We will also have a discussion with the NMIA and other stake holders.”

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Sources in NMIA said that they too had written to the NHAI regarding the matter. But the NHAI spokesperson refused to comment on the issue.

In Mumbai, many planespotters climb on the hillock off Jari Mari Road to capture visuals of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, despite increases in the height of the perimeter wall around the airport. Planespotters would also gather on the Milan subway flyover after it was constructed, and view cutters were installed along the flyover following the advice of traffic police.

Senior police inspector Nitin Thakare of Panvel City police appealed to citizens to avoid risking lives for social media content.

“Motorists must prioritise safety and refrain from stopping on highways. Despite repeated warnings, some continue to ignore instructions,” he said.

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