Traffic block during night hours to lay girder on Kalyan-Shilphata stretch

The Thane traffic police have announced a block during the night hours between 11pm and 6am on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch for heavy vehicles from October 16 to 20. The block announced is to carry out the work of launching cement girder of a flyover on Desai creek at Palava Junction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, small vehicles will be allowed to ply on the parallel, existing old flyover.

“The work of the launching of the girder will be done by deploying a crane. To ensure the work is done smoothly, we have decided not to allow heavy vehicles on this route and also set diversion of the same,” said Surendra Shirsat, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan (E).

The work of the new flyover is being undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) as a part of the six-lane project of the 21km long Kalyan-Shilphata stretch.

The traffic police have imposed a ‘no entry’ at Kalyan phata for heavy vehicles coming from Kalyan phata to Kalyan and will divert them to Mumbra Bypass-Kharegaon toll naka. The vehicles going towards Kalyan phata from Kalyan will be diverted from Badlapur Chowk- Khoni naka-Taloja MIDC route.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is a need to have less movement of vehicles on the existing bridge during the launch work and hence this block is imposed for the heavy vehicles,” added Shirsat.

As per MSRDC, the work of the bridge is expected to be completed by March 2022. As of now, the authority will be carrying out the work of launching 12 girders.

“The launching work will be done during night hours using a crane. We have plans to launch 12 girders as of now. The length of the flyover that crosses the creek and the railway track is 900m. This work is a part of the widening of the 21km-long Kalyan-Shilphata stretch for which the estimated cost is around ₹212Cr,” said an officer of MSRDC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will deploy adequate manpower to direct the motorists. A total of 25 traffic cops will be at the spot with two of our officials. Meanwhile, the MSRDC is also providing 12 traffic wardens from their side,” said Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Thane.