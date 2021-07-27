Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: Gandhari bridge in Kalyan develops cracks, closed for traffic

By Sajana Nambiar
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Vehicular movement on the Gandhari bridge in Kalyan was stopped by the Thane traffic department on Monday around 11pm for safety reasons, after its pillars were damaged during a heavy downpour.

The bridge is a vital link between the cities of Kalyan and Bhiwandi.

The bridge built over the Ulhas river, connects Kalyan (West) to National Highway 3 at Padgha check post.

“The bridge has been shut for vehicular movement as its pillars were damaged during a heavy downpour. As a part of safety measures, we asked the traffic police to shut it. Our experts will visit the bridge today [Tuesday] and take necessary action. The bridge will require repair works, which will be decided after the visit,” said Prashant Kumar Mankar, executive engineer, public works department (PWD).

Vehicular movement on this route has been diverted to the alternative Kalyan-Bhiwandi bypass road route since Monday night.

The bridge, which is maintained by PWD, is around 25 years old.

A traffic police inspector from Kalyan traffic unit said, “ As per the information from the PWD, the bridge was shut with immediate effect on Monday night. There is an alternative route to which vehicles have been diverted. As of now, no major congestion is reported in the city due to the closure of the bridge.”

