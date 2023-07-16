Woman, son die of suspected ‘poisoning’

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son died of suspected poisoning in their house in Bhayandar. The woman’s brother-in-law is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, Ram Chavhan returned from his native village to his home in Morva village of Bhayandar around 8.30pm on Friday. He found his wife Kavita, son Rohit and brother Shyam unconscious.

While Rohit was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, Kavita died during treatment on Saturday morning. Shyam is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

“After his return, Ram kept on knocking on the door for some time, but no one answered. He then broke open a window to enter the house and discovered his family lying unconscious,” an official from Bhayandar police said. He added that Chavhan immediately took his family to a hospital with the help of neighbours.

The police have registered an accidental death report in the matter.

“We strongly suspect a case of poisoning or food poisoning. We have collected samples of the food found in the kitchen for chemical analysis. We have also found a bottle, which could have contained poison,” the officer added.

