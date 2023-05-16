Two men drown in Badlapur’s Barvi Dam

Badlapur: Two men drowned in Barvi Dam while taking a bath, said a police official on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Siddhesh Sandesh Sawant, 18, a resident of Badlapur and Balkrishna Ashok Kedar, 36, a resident of Ulhasnagar.

As per the police, Sawant, a college student and his friend Nishikant More, 18, went for a dip in Barvi Dam on Sunday afternoon. While bathing, Sawant entered the deeper waters without realising and unable to gauge the depth, he started drowning.

“Sawant cried for help. Seeing that Kedar, who was also bathing nearby, went towards him in an attempt to save him, but he could not succeed and drowned as well,” said investigating officer Gopichand Tanwar of Kulgaon Police Station in Badlapur. More who remained on the edges of the water was unscathed.

“The locals rushed to the spot where the duo drowned and managed to fish them out from the water. Sawant was taken to a nearby hospital in Badlapur, while Kadam was taken to Central Hospital in Ulhanasgar where both were declared dead before arrival.”

