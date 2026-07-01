MUMBAI: Vehicle owners who failed to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) by the June 30 deadline will face a statewide enforcement drive from Tuesday, with the transport department set to impose fines and deny several Regional Transport Office (RTO) services until the mandatory plates are fitted.

Transport department to crack down on vehicles without HSRP

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Officials said more than one crore vehicles are yet to install HSRPs, despite repeated extensions granted by the state government. So far, only 1.08 crore, around 49%, of Maharashtra’s nearly 2.1 crore vehicles have been fitted with the mandatory plates.

The department said enforcement will be carried out under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Vehicles without HSRPs will not be allowed to access services including ownership transfer, change of address, addition or removal of hypothecation, re-registration, alteration of vehicle particulars and permit renewals. Renewal of fitness certificates, however, will continue.

Officials clarified that vehicle owners who booked an HSRP installation appointment on or before June 30 will be exempt from enforcement until their scheduled installation date.

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{{^usCountry}} To expedite the rollout, Maharashtra has been divided into three zones. Rosmerta Technologies Ltd. has been assigned Zone 1, Real Industries Ltd. Zone 2 and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Zone 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To expedite the rollout, Maharashtra has been divided into three zones. Rosmerta Technologies Ltd. has been assigned Zone 1, Real Industries Ltd. Zone 2 and FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Zone 3. {{/usCountry}}

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The government has fixed HSRP charges at ₹450 for two-wheelers, ₹500 for three-wheelers and ₹745 for light, medium and heavy vehicles, excluding GST but including fitment charges.