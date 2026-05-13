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Transport minister writes to cyber police seeking shutdown of bike taxi apps

The move comes amid the state government’s intensified crackdown on ride-sharing platforms such as Rapido, Ola and Uber over alleged regulatory violations and passenger safety concerns

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has written to the state cybercrime department, seeking the immediate shutdown of allegedly illegal bike taxi apps and the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against the companies’ owners.

Transport minister writes to cyber police seeking shutdown of bike taxi apps

The move comes amid the state government’s intensified crackdown on ride-sharing platforms such as Rapido, Ola and Uber over alleged regulatory violations and passenger safety concerns.

In his letter sent on Tuesday to the additional director general of Maharashtra’s cybercrime department, Sarnaik said that several bike taxi services have been operating illegally in the state for the last few months without obtaining valid permissions, government approvals or complying with transport department rules. The number of unauthorised bike taxis has increased sharply, posing a serious concern for public safety, the letter added.

“These services do not provide proper passenger safety measures. There is no proper driver verification system, insurance protection, women’s safety arrangements or emergency response mechanism in place. Because of this, passengers’ lives could be at risk,” the letter said.

The crackdown stems from allegations that aggregator platforms offering bike taxi services are not complying with the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules 2025, including requirements for an electric fleet and commercial registration plates.

In September last year, the state government granted provisional 30-day bike taxi licences to companies such as Rapido, Ola, and Uber, giving them a window to transition their fleets and submit compliance documents. However, tensions escalated after transport department inspections allegedly found that platforms continued to operate petrol-powered bikes and privately registered vehicles, leading to criminal cases being registered against the aggregators.

In March this year, the state revoked the provisional licences of all three major aggregators, citing their failure to comply with the bike taxi rules.

 
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