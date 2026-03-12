Mumbai: Two young men were killed and another seriously injured after the motorcycle they were triple-riding lost control, rammed into another two-wheeler before crashing into a tree on the Eastern Express Highway near Vikhroli on Tuesday afternoon. Triple-riding turns fatal on EEH; 2 dead, 1 critical

According to the police, the accident occurred around 3 pm on the highway’s northbound lane. The motorcycle’s rider allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The complainant, Amit Pawar, 40, a Jogeshwari resident, told the police he was heading to work when the speeding motorcycle came from behind, hit his bike and then crashed into a tree.

“After the accident, Pawar alerted the police control room. Subsequently, all four people involved in the incident were rushed to Veer Savarkar Municipal Hospital in Mulund East,” said a police officer. Two of the people triple-riding the motorcycle, Pravin Yadav, 17, and Rajan Kahar, 20, died in the accident. Yadav was declared dead on arrival, while Kahar later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The third person, Gulshan Yadav, 20, who sustained critical injuries, was shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment. All three victims reside in Bhandup West.

“It is not yet clear which of them was driving the vehicle. Pawar received first aid and was allowed to leave, after which he filed a complaint,” the officer said.

A case has been registered under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.