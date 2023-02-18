Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Cops file 524-page charge sheet against Sheezan Khan

Mumbai: The Waliv police on Thursday filed charge sheet against television actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma.

The 524-page charge sheet submitted by the police in Vasai court contains statements of 31 witnesses, including colleagues of the actors on the set of television serial, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, and their family and friends.

The police officers have claimed in the charge sheet that it was a 10-minute conversation between Khan and Sharma in his dressing room, which caused her to take her own life. The charge sheet also cites evidence like CCTV camera recordings of their meeting before the 21-year-old actor hanged herself, WhatsApp chats exchanged between her and Khan and also the chats that Khan had deleted pointing to the fact that he was responsible for Tunisha’s death.

Khan, who has been in Thane Jail for the past 55 days has filed a petition before the Bombay high court seeking quashing of the case and bail during pendency of the petition.

“We have submitted the charge sheet along with the CCTV recordings showing that Tunisha was depressed after she spoke to Sheezan following which she hanged herself in the makeup room,” a police officer said. The officer said that Sheezan and Tunisha were in a relationship and had broken up after which Sheezan had been avoiding and ignoring Tunisha.

“We are still awaiting forensic reports of Tunisha’s clothes to find out whether there were any blood stains on them or some other indication that she was assaulted,” the officer added. The police will file a supplementary charge sheet later.

Sharma was found hanging in the bathroom of the set minutes after she spoke to Khan after giving her shot on December 24, last year. When she did not turn up for her shot again, her colleagues broke open the door of the bathroom to find her hanging. On the night of December 24, the police arrested Khand on the charge of abetting her suicide.

