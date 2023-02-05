Tutor arrested for sexually assaulting boy, girl

Mumbai: A tutor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother.

According to the Oshiwara police, the accused, a resident of Jogeshwari West, used to teach Arabic and Urdu languages to the siblings.

The 25-year-old teacher used to sexually assault the children during their tuition whenever their parents were away for work in the past two months.

The matter came to light on Thursday when one of the children complained of pain and informed their parents about the teacher’s acts.

The parents took both the children to Cooper Hospital. Prima facie, sexual assault was confirmed and the parents filed a police complaint on Friday morning. The accused was arrested from his residence.

“It was revealed that from December 4, 2022 to February 2, 2023, the accused had sexually assaulted the children on multiple occasions in their flat when no one from the family was around. The accused had taken advantage of the absence of the family members,” a police officer said.

The teacher has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).