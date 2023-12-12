Twin teenage suicides in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

Two cases of suicides of teenage boys were reported in the early hours of Monday in Navi Mumbai.

In the first case, a 15-year-old was found dead in his room in Nerul on Sunday night wherein he had left a suicide note stating that he disliked studies. Meanwhile a 14-year-old from Karave village in Seawoods was stressed out after his father’s death following which he took the extreme step.

The 14-year-old, a class IX student, was alone at home on Sunday night as his parents and sister had gone out. He locked himself in the house and hanged himself. “He had left a note stating that he disliked studies and was not able to study well. Hence he decided to end the life,” assistant police inspector Sagar Jadhav from Nerul police station said.

The 15-year-old, a class X student, was stressed out due to family expectations from him. “He had lost his father to illness last year and since then his family and others had been constantly reminding him that he is the only son to his mother and only brother to his sister and he needs to now take care of the family. On Sunday night after everyone went to sleep, he messaged his sister that he was unable to meet their expectations and hence had decided to end his life,” police sub inspector Sandeep Parkhe from NRI Coastal Police Station said.

On Monday morning after the family woke up, they found him missing and then saw the message as well. The family rushed to NRI Coastal police station. “We traced the location of the boy and found it to be in our jurisdiction. We started searching for him and found his scooty and a pair of chappals near Karave lake. We informed the Fire Brigade and their team then fished out his body in the lake by around 10 am,” senior police inspector Pramod Toradmal from NRI Coastal police station said.

In both the cases, accidental death report has been registered with respective police stations and the further investigations are on.

