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Two arrested for crude bomb attack in Murshidabad

Two men from West Bengal have been arrested on May 13 by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai police crime branch for allegedly hurling crude bombs outside an ashram in Murshidabad district.

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: Two men from West Bengal have been arrested on May 13 by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai police crime branch for allegedly hurling crude bombs outside an ashram in Murshidabad district.

Two arrested for crude bomb attack in Murshidabad

The accused, identified as Rocky Khan, 23, and Shahdat Sarkar, 35, both residents of Berhampore in Murshidabad, were arrested in Borivali after arriving in Mumbai by the Geetanjali Express while allegedly attempting to evade arrest. Mumbai crime branch officials acted on inputs shared by the West Bengal police.

Police said violence had erupted on May 12 after unidentified persons allegedly tore a political banner affixed to an electric pole near a Maa Durga temple close to the ashram. The following day, the accused allegedly hurled three crude bombs into an open area near the ashram.

Two of the bombs exploded, triggering panic among local residents, though no injuries were reported.

According to police, Khan works as a driver while Sarkar is a labourer. Both were produced before a court, which granted transit remand for their transfer to West Bengal.

 
west bengal mumbai police murshidabad district
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