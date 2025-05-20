Mumbai: Two patients diagnosed with Covid died at King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital last week. Doctors said that the deaths were caused by comorbidities along with Covid. One patient aged 14, suffered kidney failure due to nephrotic syndrome and the other patient, 54, was undergoing cancer treatment. Two deaths at KEM with Covid from comorbidities

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has clarified that while May has seen more Covid patients than the previous months, the illness is now an endemic and not a cause for panic. The BMC also said that The Seven Hills hospital and Kasturba hospital have designated beds for Covid, which can be ramped up with necessity.