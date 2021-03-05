Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two feared drowned in Khadavli river at Titwala in Maharashtra’s Thane
Sayed and Shaikh, disappeared in the water after 10 minutes following which their friends raised an alarm.
Two Bhiwandi residents were feared drowned in Khadavli river at Titwala, a popular picnic spot around 57 kilometers from Mumbai, near Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district, while on an outing with their friends on Thursday evening, said officials.

"On Thursday, five people came to enjoy a swim in the river. At around 5pm, two of them took a dip in the water, while the three others were having food. The two, Sayed and Shaikh, disappeared in the water after 10 minutes following which their friends raised an alarm and informed the police and the locals,” said a police officer from Titwala police station.

Police soon launched a rescue operation with the assistance of fire brigade and local divers, however, the two men are yet to be found. The two -Mohammed Shafiq Mohinuddin Sayed, 33, and Nafees Ahmed Shaikh, 40, are feared drowned, said police.

"With the help of the fire brigade, local swimmers from the nearby villages and members of an NGO, the search operation has been going on since Thursday evening. The water is deep and we are searching in more than a kilometer range to trace the two men," said Sandeep Tandel, police constable, Kalyan Taluka police station.

