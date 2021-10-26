Two kids drown in water pit in Antop Hill at south Mumbai

Two children have died by drowning in a 10-feet-deep water pit at Antop Hill area on Monday. The pit was dug for some pipeline repairing work, but was left unguarded and without barricading, leading to the deaths.

A Mumbai Police spokesperson said the Antop Hill police have registered two accidental death reports (ADRs) and are further investigating the matter. They will soon register a case of causing death by negligence against the contractor who was carrying out the repairing work.

The victims have been identified as Yashkumar Chandravanshi, 11, and Shivam Jaiswal, 9, both residents of a local slum.

According to the police, the central public works department has given the contract of a pipeline-repairing work for CGS Colony in Antop Hill to the contractor. He had dug a pit for the purpose of repairing work at sector 7.

On Monday around 4pm, some kids who were playing in the area saw the victims in the pit. They raised an alarm, following which the locals pulled the children out and rushed them to the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion. However, they were declared dead on admission.

A police officer said they are inquiring with locals to verify if the children fell in the pit or died while trying to swim. Some children from local slum used to swim in the pit, said locals.