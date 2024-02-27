Two killed after temporary bridge collapses in Maharashtra’s Uran town

Two persons were killed while two others got injured after a temporary bridge collapsed in Maharashtra’s Dhutum Creek area of Uran on Monday evening, officials said. The bridge is over 30 years old and was commonly used by locals to cross the area. (Representative file photo)

The injured people are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Avinash Suresh Mirkute (22) from Pimpalgaon in Pen, and Rajesh Lakhsman Waghmare (30) from Varsai, Pen.

According to senior police inspector Satish Nikam in Uran police station, “The victims hailed from the Katkari community and were brick kiln workers employed at the Pritam Mumbaikar brick kiln in the Veshwi area of Uran.”

“Around 5:30pm, they had gone to Dhutum creek for fishing under the open bridge. Suddenly, the concrete bridge constructed over the creek collapsed, burying them under the debris”, he said.

Nikam added, “Local residents informed the administration and the police. We rushed to the spot, and a team managed to extract them from the debris around 6pm. They were then rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Uran, where two were declared dead. The injured were subsequently taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for treatment.”

“The victims were regular visitors to the area for fishing and were familiar with it. The bridge is over 30 years old and was commonly used by locals to cross the area. The reason for the bridge collapse is not yet known, and we will also investigate who constructed it”, he added.