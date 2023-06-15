Two killed as speeding minor in car hits bike at Chowpatty

MUMBAI: A 47-year-old-man and his 35-year-old female friend were killed when their bike was hit by a speeding Honda Accord car, purportedly driven by a 17-year-old out on a joy ride, at Girgaum Chowpatty on Wednesday morning.

Mumbai, India - June 14, 2023: Car that met with an accident near Girgaon Chowpatty, parked at Girgaon Chowpatty Police Chowk, Girgaon, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the minor was driving the vehicle from Bhoiwada in Dadar East and was headed towards Nariman Point. He hit the bike near Cafe Ideal at Chowpatty, killing the man on the spot. The woman, who was riding pillion, was seriously injured in the accident and succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

The victims Akbar Dawood Khan, 47, a resident of Arab Lane in Nagpada, and Kiran Anwar Khan, 35, a resident of Grant Road, had stepped out the previous night to celebrate Akbar’s birthday. “They had dinner at Sri Krishna Hotel in Grant Road and later went to Nariman Point. Around 5 am, they started from Nariman Point after spending the night out,” said a police officer from D B Marg police station.

When the duo reached Girgaum Chowpatty from Nariman Point, they decided to take a right turn towards Opera House near Cafe Ideal when the Honda Accord hit them. A friend of the driver, also a minor, was also in the car when the accident took place. The police said the two minor boys were saved because of the airbags in the luxury sedan.

Because of the impact of the crash, Akbar was flung over a long distance and Kiran was severely injured. Both were rushed to JJ Hospital, where Kiran was declared dead in the afternoon.

“After the minors and their parents were questioned, we came to know that the boys had told their parents they were going out to cycle,” said a police officer. “However, one of them took the car keys, called his friend and both went for a joy ride. They told us that as the car had not been driven for long, its brakes got locked and they could not reduce the speed.”

The police said they would book the minor’s father as well under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). “Presently, we have booked the minor driver under sections of the MVA and IPC pertaining to causing death by negligence, causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others, rash driving and underage driving without a learner’s license,” said the police officer.

The minor youths have completed their HSC and study in a college in Dadar West. The minor’s father works with a nationalised bank in a senior position.

