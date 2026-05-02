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Two labourers killed in crane collapse at Link Road project site; BMC orders probe

Two labourers killed in crane collapse at Link Road project site; BMC orders probe

Published on: May 02, 2026 09:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Thane/Mumbai, Two labourers were killed on Saturday when a crane collapsed at the under-construction Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road project site in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Two labourers killed in crane collapse at Link Road project site; BMC orders probe

According to the police, the "gantry crane coastal girders platform", where labourers were working, suddenly collapsed at 12:30 PM in Bhayander , severely injuring Raghunath Das and Kana Singh . They were declared dead at a hospital.

A case of accidental death has been registered, said Bhayander police station senior inspector Jitendra Kamble.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the crane collapse and to determine if any negligence was involved.

Later in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ordered a probe into the incident at the Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road casting yard.

"An immediate probe will be conducted in the incident and strict action would be taken against those found responsible. An expert team of professors from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute has been appointed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the accident and submit a fact-based report at the earliest," the BMC said in a statement.

The Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road elevated road project connects Dahisar and Bhayander .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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