Thane/Mumbai, Two labourers were killed on Saturday when a crane collapsed at the under-construction Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road project site in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Two labourers killed in crane collapse at Link Road project site; BMC orders probe

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According to the police, the "gantry crane coastal girders platform", where labourers were working, suddenly collapsed at 12:30 PM in Bhayander , severely injuring Raghunath Das and Kana Singh . They were declared dead at a hospital.

A case of accidental death has been registered, said Bhayander police station senior inspector Jitendra Kamble.

Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the crane collapse and to determine if any negligence was involved.

Later in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ordered a probe into the incident at the Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road casting yard.

"An immediate probe will be conducted in the incident and strict action would be taken against those found responsible. An expert team of professors from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute has been appointed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the accident and submit a fact-based report at the earliest," the BMC said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The probe would examine whether standard operating procedures for worker safety were followed at the site and identify any lapses in safety compliance, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe would examine whether standard operating procedures for worker safety were followed at the site and identify any lapses in safety compliance, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body said contractors would face stringent penal action if negligence or violations of safety norms were established. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body said contractors would face stringent penal action if negligence or violations of safety norms were established. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reiterating its "zero tolerance" policy towards worker safety violations, the civic body said no compromise would be allowed in safety practices at infrastructure project sites across Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reiterating its "zero tolerance" policy towards worker safety violations, the civic body said no compromise would be allowed in safety practices at infrastructure project sites across Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BMC also announced a decision to carry out fresh third-party safety inspections of gantries, cranes and other heavy machinery, along with regular safety audits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BMC also announced a decision to carry out fresh third-party safety inspections of gantries, cranes and other heavy machinery, along with regular safety audits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It further said that all packages under the Versova-Bhayander coastal road project would be required to implement a workplace-based safety system, while an independent expert agency would be appointed to undertake comprehensive safety verification and recommend corrective measures wherever needed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further said that all packages under the Versova-Bhayander coastal road project would be required to implement a workplace-based safety system, while an independent expert agency would be appointed to undertake comprehensive safety verification and recommend corrective measures wherever needed. {{/usCountry}}

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The Dahisar-Bhayander Link Road elevated road project connects Dahisar and Bhayander .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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