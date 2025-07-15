MUMBAI: Two men from Goregaon died after drowning in Chinchoti waterfall in Naigaon on Monday. They got carried away by a sudden flow of water and it took 5 hours for the fire brigade to recover their bodies, said a police officer. Two men drown, four survive as trip to waterfall turns tragic

According to the police, six friends from Goregaon, Amit Yadav, 19, Vilas Kadam, 19, Subhash Sarkar, 19, Pawan, 19, Prahlad Sahjarao, 22, and Sushil Dabale, 24, went on a trip to the waterfalls on Monday morning. The incident occurred at noon when the six friends went into the waterfall to swim, but none of them knew how to swim and suddenly, the flow of water increased, said a police officer and added that while four of them managed to make their way out, Sahajrao and Dabale were swept away with the flow.

“Since it was a deserted area, there was no one to help them. Their friends came to the Bapane police post on the highway around 1 pm and informed about the incident,” said a police officer.

According to the fire brigade, the men were swept away because of a sudden increase in water flow while they were in the waterfall. After a 5 hours of search operation, the bodies of the two men were recovered.