Two murders within 12 hours in Nallasopara near Mumbai

Nallasopara witnessed two murders within 12 hours on Sunday. In the first incident, a security guard was stabbed to death while in the second case, an autorockshaw driver was killed by a passenger.

Kailash Pathak, a 50-year-old security guard with a Vile Parle firm residing in Shankeshwar Nagar in Nallasopara (East), was murdered when he was leaving for work at around 4.30 am on Monday over a tiff regarding loud music.

Pathak, who visited his house on weekends, had a tiff over loud music being played by a disc jockey (DJ), who is his neighbour, and the DJ’s friends on Saturday. “It seems the accused knew the movement routine of Pathak that he would board the first Mumbai local for work,” said a Tulinj police officer.

The accused stabbed Pathak to death just 50 metres away from his flat. As it was early in the morning, there were no eyewitnesses. During inquiry, the police came to know from Pathak’s relatives about the fracas and arrested the accused for murder. “The arrested accused will be produced before the Vasai court on Tuesday. We are investigating further. The post mortem report is awaited,” he said.

In the second case, Kishan Shukla, 25, was stabbed to death by an unidentified passenger who stole Shukla’s mobile. The incident took place, when Shukla chased after the passenger, who stabbed him in the neck, killing him.