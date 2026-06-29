NAVI MUMBAI: Two senior citizens were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after police allegedly caught them consuming cannabis during a raid at a private party in Alibaug early on Sunday. A Ukrainian national also found at the venue was separately booked for allegedly overstaying her visa.

Two seniors booked for cannabis use at Alibaug party

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The raid was conducted at a flat in the Inner Circle Society at Saral village following a tip-off, police said. During the operation, officers allegedly found two men smoking cannabis-filled paper rolls.

A case was registered against the duo under Sections 8(c)(prohibition of certain operations), 20(b)(punishment for violation) and 27(illegal consumption) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Police said they also found a Ukrainian woman at the premises. Verification of her travel documents allegedly revealed that her visa had expired on June 12. As she could not produce valid documents authorising her stay in India, a separate case was registered against her under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.