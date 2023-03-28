Two-day water cut in island city, eastern suburbs after pipeline burst

Mumbai: A major water pipeline was damaged and burst during the construction of a culvert near Mulund Octroi Naka on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), leading to heavy water leakage on Monday evening.

To fix the leakage, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 15% water cut in 11 wards in the island city and eastern suburbs for 48 hours. It will start from 10pm on Monday evening (March 27) till Wednesday (March 29), 10pm.

The wards that will be affected are A, B, E, F south and F north in the island city and L, M East and M West in the eastern suburbs. Additionally, T ward, Mulund East and West areas will face water cut, Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg & Vikhroli (East) under S ward and Vikhroli, Ghatkopar east and west under N ward will be affected.

The 2,345 mm diameter of the ‘Mumbai-2’ pipeline, which supplies water from Pise-Panjarapur, was damaged while Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) was carrying out the work.

