Two-day water cut in island city, eastern suburbs after pipeline burst

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 28, 2023 10:02 AM IST

To fix the leakage, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 15% water cut in 11 wards in the island city and eastern suburbs for 48 hours. It will start from 10pm on Monday evening (March 27) till Wednesday (March 29), 10pm.

Mumbai: A major water pipeline was damaged and burst during the construction of a culvert near Mulund Octroi Naka on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), leading to heavy water leakage on Monday evening.

The wards that will be affected are A, B, E, F south and F north in the island city and L, M East and M West in the eastern suburbs. Additionally, T ward, Mulund East and West areas will face water cut, Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg & Vikhroli (East) under S ward and Vikhroli, Ghatkopar east and west under N ward will be affected. (Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO)

The 2,345 mm diameter of the ‘Mumbai-2’ pipeline, which supplies water from Pise-Panjarapur, was damaged while Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) was carrying out the work.

