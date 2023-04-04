MVA accepts Uddhav Thackeray as ‘Leader of Opposition’ in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: If there was anything more prominent than the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s attacks on the ruling combine during its first joint rally at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday, it was the entrenchment of Uddhav Thackeray as the leader of the opposition combine. Besides his grand entry on stage and the special, extra-large chair for him, the endorsement of his leadership by other leaders made it clear that Thackeray will lead the MVA in the imminent municipal elections and the general elections next year.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan appreciated Thackeray’s stint as chief minister during the MVA government reign. “I have never seen such a good person and a leader who gives full freedom to colleagues to work,” he said. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat added, “Thackeray showed his leadership qualities while handling the COVID situation in the state, and his efforts were admired by people.” (HT PHOTO)

The MVA rally was held at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground. Titled ‘Vajramuth’ (iron fist), it was a show of unity between the Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress. Uddhav Thackeray, who was the last speaker in the rally, made a grand entry amid firecracker-bursting, well after a couple of main speakers from two other parties had delivered their speeches. He was given more time than leaders from the two other parties.

More importantly, the supreme position of the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief seemed to be endorsed by the two other parties. Congress and NCP leaders wholeheartedly praised Thackeray and his leadership as chief minister during the MVA government. A message has seemingly been sent out that Thackeray’s leadership has been accepted within the combine, which is all set to take on Shinde-led Sena and BJP at the state and national level.

The most significant praise came from the NCP’s Ajit Pawar, leader of the opposition in the assembly, who called Thackeray “our leader in MVA”. All the three leaders who extolled Thackeray are not just very prominent in their parties but also have much more experience in state administration.

Besides the words of the MVA leaders, the exceptional treatment meted out to Thackeray during the rally was also significant. Thackeray was given a special saffron chair that was larger in size than the other chairs on either side of the stage. He was right in the centre when all the leaders joined hands in a demonstration of unity.

Pawar, however, dismissed the observation that Thackeray had been given a “special” chair. “There’s a buzz about his chair being bigger than the other leaders’ but there’s an explanation,” he said. “The chair was made in accordance with his health condition since he underwent a surgery last year. It can’t be construed as special treatment. In fact, there was an arrangement of sofa sets for the leaders sitting in the front row, but I asked for similar chairs for all.”

Political analyst Hemant Desai said that Uddhav Thackeray had become the face of anti-BJP politics in Maharashtra. “He is fearless while attacking the Modi regime and pulled in the crowds even on his own for the Shiv Sena (UBT) rallies in Khed and Malegaon,” he said. “He has shown his capacity as a crowd-puller in every region of Maharashtra even after losing power and the Shiv Sena name and party symbol. Thackeray is consolidating the anti-BJP voters in the state, and Congress-NCP leaders understand this well. Thus, they have accepted his leadership in the MVA and in the fight against the BJP in Maharashtra.”

