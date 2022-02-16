Uddhav Thackeray dials KCR, extends support for unified Opposition against BJP

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has extended support to his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for the latter’s efforts to unite political organisations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thackeray’s telephonic conversation with KCR is seen as a statement amid its ongoing tussle with the BJP-led central government.

Earlier this week, the Telangana chief minister said he would visit Mumbai to meet his Maharashtra counterpart. A Shiv Sena leader informed that Rao is expected to visit Mumbai around February-end to meet Thackeray.

“Uddhav ji, in his brief conversation, extended support to the Telangana CM’s efforts to unite regional parties to join forces against the Centre. This is in line with what Uddhav ji has been saying in the overreach of the Centre. States have to come together to defend the federal structure of the country,” a senior Shiv Sena functionary said after the phone call between the two chief ministers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had called KCR’s initiative an important step in the direction of forming a stronger Opposition against the BJP-led government.

“Developments on the national level have started in regards to 2024 and this is an important step in that direction. The meeting (between the two leaders) will happen soon. Uddhav ji, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka [Gandhi Vadra] ji, Akhilesh ji, all are in contact with each other,” Raut said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON