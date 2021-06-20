Uddhav Thackeray slams ‘party-centric talk’ of fighting elections alone

hMaharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday took a veiled swipe at state Congress leaders, saying that people would “beat with footwear” those who talk about contesting elections alone without offering solutions to their problems.

“If we do not offer solutions to people’s problems but only talked about going it alone in politics, people will beat us with footwear. They will not listen to our party-centric, ambitious talk of contesting elections alone,” said Thackerey, addressing the Sena’s 55th foundation day.

The CM’s statement comes days after Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said he was ready to contest the next year’s Mumbai civic polls without allying with the Sena. The Sena and Congress, along with the NCP, formed a government in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party’s alliance with the BJP fell out in 2019.

Thackeray also asserted that the Sena’s primary aim is not obtaining power and it would not compromise for that. “Sena will never become desperate for power and compromise for it. We would not play second fiddle to anybody for the sake of power. We will tread our path with self esteem and pride and strongly. That is the strength of our party...”