Ugandan woman gets 6 months in jail for overstaying

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Nov 03, 2023 07:30 AM IST

A Ugandan woman in Navi Mumbai has been sentenced to 6 months in jail for overstaying in the country and using a false identity. She will be deported after serving her sentence.

NAVI MUMBAI: A Ugandan woman has been sentenced to a 6-month jail term for overstaying in the country. The woman who was staying in Taloja had taken the identity of another Ugandan national to mislead the authorities.

According to Dr Vishal Mane, assistant police inspector, special branch, “We had found Biira Rose, 35 a Uganda national, using the false identity of one Juliet Kirabo Nakyeyune. She had used her photograph in the requisite C form that has to be submitted online and given personal details of Nakyeyune fraudulently.”

Mane added, “Her visa had expired on January 5, 2017, and she was illegally staying in the country.”

A case was registered against her at Taloja police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act, and Passport Act. After investigations were completed by assistant police inspector Satish Gore, a chargesheet was filed on August 23.

On October 26 the Panvel court found her guilty and sentenced her to 6 months in prison and levied a fine of 1,000.

“Rose will be deported to Uganda once she completes her jail term,” said Mane.

