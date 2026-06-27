PUNE: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured Vishal Agarwal that the alleged murder of his son Ketan, 25, would be tried in a fast-track court. Fadnavis, who met Agarwal in Pune on Friday, also accepted the family’s request to appoint senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor for the case. Ujjwal Nikam named special prosecutor in Lohagad fort murder case

Ketan was a director in his family firm, Success Group, one of the largest developers of warehouses in Maharashtra. He was allegedly pushed to his death from Pune’s Lohagad Fort by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, 20, who was in a relationship with Chetan Choudhary, 22, and didn’t want to marry Ketan.

Fadnavis told the media later that the alleged murder reflected a “disturbing social trend”. “It is extremely shocking and incomprehensible. As a society, we need to reflect on why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent and a desire for revenge. This is not merely a criminal issue; it also has a social angle,” said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, police questioned Siya’s brother Sahil Goyal, for more than two hours on Friday. They sought details about when he became aware of Siya’s relationship with Chetan and whether other members of the Goyal family knew about it.

“Sahil told us he had learnt of Siya and Chetan’s relationship several months ago. Concerned about its implications, he advised his sister to end the relationship since she was engaged to Ketan,” police sources said.

Police said Sahil and Chetan became acquainted in 2024 through their shared interest in cricket. “They used to play cricket together, and later Chetan befriended Siya through Sahil,” police sources said.

Pune Rural Police have recorded the statements of ten people so far, including Neeraj Kumar, an employee at Chetan’s shop. Investigators have also taken family members of both the accused and the victim to the scene to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to Ketan’s death.

Police are also examining digital evidence to piece together events linked to the alleged murder. They said Siya and Chetan appear to have deleted their respective phone chat histories and cleared their phone recycle bins before and after the crime, police officials said. The mobile phones have been sent to a forensic laboratory to recover the deleted data.

Gajanan Tonpe, deputy superintendent of police, Lonavala division, said investigators have established the “active roles” of both accused.

Meanwhile, Vishal Agarwal, who spoke to the media on Friday, was quizzed on a “wig” worn by his son. Vishal said Ketan wore a “hair patch” and the Goyal family had been informed of this from the very beginning.