Ulwe-Uran road: One killed, three hurt after SUV rams into two-wheeler, hits truck driver

Navi Mumbai: A 39-year-old truck driver was killed and three others sustained severe injuries after an SUV, driven by a 20-year-old, rammed into a two-wheeler and then into the driver who alighted from his truck, killing him on the spot at Ulwe-Uran road on Thursday night.

Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 24, 2023:One person died and 3 seriously injure, after a Hyundai Creta trying to overtake crashed with a stationary dumper at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, November 24, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The person behind the wheels in the Hyundai Creta, identified as Siddharth Vishwanath Dere, 20, was travelling from Ulwe towards Seawoods when the accident occurred.

The SUV first collided with the Mukadam brothers, who were on their two-wheeler. Rohan Mahendra Mukadam, 26, a resident of Belapur Koliwada, was riding the two-wheeler and was wearing a helmet due to which he did not sustain head injuries while his brother Sarvesh, 28, who was riding pillion was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious head injuries after the fall from the two-wheeler.

The car then further went and hit Pramod Singh, 39, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who had got down from his truck. Singh was killed on the spot after the SUV hit him, the police said. The vehicle further rammed on the roadside barricade before stalling. Dere along with Mukadam brothers and Singh were rushed to hospital.

While Singh was declared dead, the Mukadam brothers and Dere are undergoing treatment. According to police, Dere was tested and not found to be inebriated while driving. “We are recovering the CCTV footage from the spot and the Ulwe stretch to understand how the accident occurred and if the driver was speeding right from the beginning. He is a college student and we are yet to collect more information about him as he is the only son in his family. His mother was traumatised after the accident. He had lost his father during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said police sub-inspector Nivas Shinde from NRI police station.

Dere, who is critical and undergoing treatment at a private hospital, has been booked by the police under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC and sections under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

