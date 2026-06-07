NAVI MUMBAI: An unidentified woman was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Highway near Belpada Metro Station in Kharghar on Saturday morning. The driver fled the spot, prompting police to launch a search for the vehicle.

Unidentified woman killed in hit-and-run

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The accident occurred around 8.30 am on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the highway, police said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was struck from behind by a speeding vehicle being driven in a rash and negligent manner,” the investigating officer said.

The impact left the woman with severe head and leg injuries. Passers-by alerted the authorities, but she had succumbed to her injuries before police reached the spot. Her identity had not been established till late evening, an officer said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence, along with sections of the Motor Vehicles Act relating to failure to report the accident and provide assistance to the victim.

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{{^usCountry}} Police are examining CCTV footage from the Belpada Metro Station area and nearby stretches of the highway to identify the offending vehicle and trace the driver. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are underway to locate the woman’s relatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are examining CCTV footage from the Belpada Metro Station area and nearby stretches of the highway to identify the offending vehicle and trace the driver. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and efforts are underway to locate the woman’s relatives. {{/usCountry}}