Unidentified woman’s body found in Thane lake

THANE: The body of an unidentified woman, aged approximately 45 years, was found in Rewale lake in Thane at around 7.30am on Saturday, officials said.

Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Avinash Sawant, said, “We received a complaint in our disaster management room about the dead body of an unidentified woman approximately aged 45 at Rewale lake in Thane. When we reached the spot near Krishna Kunj house in front of Balkum fire station in Yashasvi Nagar near Old Agra Road, we discovered the body of a woman floating in the lake. Our team, with the help of Thane fire brigade personnel, pulled out the body from Rewale lake and it was handed over to Kapurbawdi police personnel.”

The reason for the death is yet to be known. A senior police official from Kapurbawdi police station said, “As of now we can’t say that whether it is a case of suicide, the identification of the body is under process. We have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway.”