MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai (MU) plans to establish 12 new colleges offering skill-based and multidisciplinary programmes from the 2027-28 academic year. The proposal will be placed before the university Senate for approval at its meeting on July 22.

University of Mumbai plans 12 skill-based colleges

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The proposal has already been cleared by the university’s Management Council and forms part of MU’s five-year master plan (2024-29), which seeks to improve students’ employability by prioritising industry-oriented education over traditional degree programmes.

Under the plan, the university will not approve new colleges offering conventional Arts, Commerce, Science and Law courses. Instead, it will encourage institutions offering programmes aligned with industry demand and local employment opportunities.

University officials said more than 800 colleges are currently affiliated with MU, but many are struggling to attract students as enrolment in traditional degree courses declines. Students are increasingly opting for skill-based programmes that enhance their employment prospects.

The university has identified locations for the proposed colleges based on local needs, though the final list will be approved only after the Senate clears the development plan.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 12 proposed colleges, five are planned in Mumbai, at Dadar (West), South Mumbai, Malad (West), Mulund (East) and Kandivali (East). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 12 proposed colleges, five are planned in Mumbai, at Dadar (West), South Mumbai, Malad (West), Mulund (East) and Kandivali (East). {{/usCountry}}

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Outside Mumbai, one college each has been proposed at Sargaon in Thane district’s Murbad taluka and Roha in Raigad district. Ratnagiri district is set to get two colleges, at Chafe and Dapoli, while Sindhudurg will have one at Devgad. Two more colleges have been proposed in Palghar district, at Lalonde and Vasai-Kaman.

University sources said the institutions will offer multidisciplinary, skill-based courses tailored to local industries and economic needs to better prepare students for employment.

If approved by the Senate on July 22, the university will begin the process of granting permissions for the new colleges to commence admissions in the 2027-28 academic year. Officials said the initiative is aimed at expanding access to job-oriented education while supporting the objectives of the National Education Policy.