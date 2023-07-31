University of Mumbai signs MOUs with 2 US Universities

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has taken a significant leap by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with two American universities, the University of Illinois and St. Louis University.

The agreements for MoU were formalised during the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2023’ event held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on Sunday.

The program celebrated three years of the National Education Policy and was organised under the guidance of the University Grants Commission and the Department of Higher and Technical Education.

“Global knowledge exchange and its benefits for students through exposure to diverse education systems and sharing best practices in education and research. The exchange of students and researchers is expected to cultivate a generation of global citizens,” Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor, MU, said.

The MoUs with the Universities will pave the way for various opportunities in advanced and skill-based education.

The focus of the University of Illinois will be on promoting educational cooperation through experiential and skill training, credit transfer, dual degree programs, associate degree programs, online and physical internships, and student-faculty exchanges.

Similarly, the collaboration with St. Louis University will encompass joint and articulated degree programs, dual degree academic programs, credit transfer academic programs, student exchange, joint teaching, and research activities, joint cultural activities, faculty professional development, and sharing or creation of educational materials and resources.