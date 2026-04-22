MUMBAI: The University of Mumbai has initiated an inquiry into the alleged leak of three question papers from its third year BCom examinations held between April 10 and 15. University officials from the exam department said, “The inquiry is ongoing and details are being kept confidential. Strict action will be taken as per rules if any individual is found guilty.”

University probes alleged BCom exam paper leak

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The alleged leak surfaced after students urged the student body, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), to take up the matter. According to student representatives, a special squad from the university visited R D National College in Bandra on April 15 while the taxation examination was underway.

A student was questioned and the college management was asked to check his mobile phone. Messages on the device led authorities to six other students, following which the mobile phones of some students were collected for further investigation.

Sources claimed that answers to certain questions were circulating on social media groups before the exam. Based on these leads, some students were identified. However, authorities allowed the students to complete their exams.

ABVP leader Prashant Mali alleges that the question papers of three subjects – taxation, economics, commerce and management – were circulated before the third year B Com exams. Based on this suspicion, he claims, a university squad arrived at the college during the exam and are now probing the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} Mali also alleges that there is an attempt to hush up the matter. “When the college principal and the university examination controller are being questioned, it appears they are trying to suppress the matter. Therefore, the university administration should register criminal cases against the suspects and take action,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mali also alleges that there is an attempt to hush up the matter. “When the college principal and the university examination controller are being questioned, it appears they are trying to suppress the matter. Therefore, the university administration should register criminal cases against the suspects and take action,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Attempts to contact Neha Jagtiani, principal of R D National College, went unanswered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Attempts to contact Neha Jagtiani, principal of R D National College, went unanswered. {{/usCountry}}

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