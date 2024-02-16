Kalwa Unknown man drowns in Thane creek, untraced in search operation

Following a complaint that eyewitnesses saw a man being pushed into the Thane creek in Kalwa by some unknown people, the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell carried out a search operations in the creek on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but the man could not be traced.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell from Thane Municipal Corporation said, “We received information about a man who was thrown by some people in the creek near Saket Towers in Rabodi area of Thane on Wednesday around 10.55 pm. Kalwa police alerted the fire brigade based on the complaint of an eyewitness that an unknown man drowned in the creek. We formed a team and rushed with one pick-up and one rescue vehicle to the spot. Thereafter, our team and the fire brigade carried out a search operation for one hour on Wednesdya night but could not trace him due to the darkness.”

The search operation was restarted again on Thursday. An official from RDMC said that a four-member team carried out a search operation on Thursday morning from around 7.30 am to 12.30 pm but the man could not be traced. Thereafter the search operation stopped due to the high tide in the creek and will be continued on Friday.