Unpaid bills: 9,278 schools sans electricity in Maharashtra

Mumbai: While the central government is trying to implement digital education across the nation, around 9,278 schools in Maharashtra are without electricity due to unpaid bills. The students are affected since they cannot use any electronic devices for studying or doing assignments.

As per the official data, electricity bills worth ₹25 crore are pending from these schools. While the power supply to 6,752 schools has been cut off from the main line, the electricity meter in the remaining 2,526 schools was disconnected.

A school teacher from Nasik Zilla Parishad school said, “For the last five months, some of the teachers have contributed and paid ₹6,450 for the bills. There are many schools where teachers always follow this practice.”

Despite spending from their pocket, the state does not reimburse these teachers, he said, adding, “Instead, the state only pays bills for schools which have a due.”

As per the rules, electricity bills are paid by the state government but disbursed by the Zilla Parishad, gram panchayat or the primary education department. However, since August 2022, respective authorities from several districts are unable to pay electricity bills for lack of funds received from the state.

Sharad Gosavi, director, of primary education said, “We demanded around ₹40 crores from the government to clear off the pending dues and can pay till March. We also demanded district-wise data from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution corporation limited (MSEDCL) of the defaulter school and trying to pay the bills as early as possible.”

Bhausaheb Chaskar, an education activist, said, “While we are talking about digital India and online education under the New Education Policy (NEP), how can schools function without electricity? The government should come up with a special policy for school electricity bill payment.”

In April 2022, then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar assured that the funds required for Zilla Parishad schools can be provided in the budget for the year. Regarding the tariff, Pawar had said that the electricity regulatory commission will also make sure that electricity connections in schools are put in a separate category – similar to that for residential and commercial purposes. However, none of this has been implemented till now.

The state government recently announced the establishment of 100 model schools in rural areas.

“However, since there is no electricity in the schools, the students cannot use the computers provided by the government or NGOs. This is causing educational loss to them,” said a teacher from Marathwada. “Currently, it is winter so students can sit in class but once summer arrives, it will be difficult for the students to cope with the heat.”