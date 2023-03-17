Unseasonal rain in city may continue till Saturday

Mumbai: The city along with several parts of Maharashtra experienced light to moderate rainfall from the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, bringing some respite for citizens from the sweltering heat. The unseasonal rains, with a chance of thunderstorms in some parts, are expected to continue in the city till Saturday, according to official forecasts.

Motorists caught up in sudden and unexpected unseasonal rain, at Andheri, on Thursday. The showers are expected to bring about a much-needed dip in temperature, which settled at a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest in at least a week. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

While the interior parts of the state experienced rains from Wednesday afternoon, Mumbai, along with parts of the island city and the suburban belt, saw rains on Thursday morning.

Many parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) began receiving light showers, though Mumbai’s base weather station in Santacruz recorded NIL rainfall as of 8:30am Thursday.

“A western disturbance is passing over the north Konkan and parts of north Madhya Maharashtra, bringing in moisture and humidity. Then there are also dry and hot easterly winds blowing over the region as well. The presence of heat and moisture creates instability, and there is enough energy in the atmosphere to precipitate light showers and occurrences of lightning and thunder. These conditions will continue till around Saturday,” said Sushma Nair, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department’s regional centre in Mumbai.

The showers are expected to bring about a much-needed dip in temperature, which settled at a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest in at least a week.

Local trains were affected due to sudden rains on Thursday evening. According to Central Railway, due to drizzling the power cables supplying electricity to trains started tripping. This led to delays in train services by 10-15 minutes on both Main and Harbour lines. Officials said that the overhead cables started to spark due to rains that led to tripping of power lines.

“Intermittent tripping due to drizzling in the section b/w Byculla - Kalyan on Main line and CSMT- Kurla on Harbour line, trains are delayed,” said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

On social media #MumbaiRains started trending with people complaining about delay in train services due to rains.