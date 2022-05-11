UP constable arrested for supplying drugs in Mumbai

Mumbai An Uttar Pradesh police constable has been arrested for allegedly supplying premium quality Thailand-based Double Tiger Mark Heroin and Mephedrone (MD) in the city.

The Malwani police on a tip-off nabbed two people identified as Pramod Sharma, 38, and Mohammed Ismail Mohammed Nazrul Khan, 32, from Jankalyan Nagar road in Malwani, Malad in a suspicious condition.

“After seeing the police, the duo started making suspicious movements. When we checked them, we found some powder, which upon analyses turned out to be premium quality heroin of 335 grams valued at ₹1.69 crore and 10 grams of Mephedrone valued at ₹1.5 lakh,” said assistant police inspector, Hassan Mulani from Malwani police station.

The police said that after further investigation, the accused told them that they were provided with the drugs by a police constable attached to the Hapur police station in Uttar Pradesh.

“We picked up the constable who was identified as Amit Kumar Singh, 32, a resident of Sisoli in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh,” said Mulani.

The police said that Singh, while posted at Saripur, had come in contact with Harmesh Kumar alias Manohar Singh, 30, a resident of Saripur in UP. Harmesh had supplied the drugs to the constable, who had later supplied them to the city.

“We have arrested all of them and in the interrogations have found the drugs were supplied to them by one Sanju, who we are looking for. The Heroin that had come to the city was of premium quality and comes to India from Thailand. We are searching for the main accused and only after his arrest, we can find out how the narcotics were imported into the country,” said Shekhar Bhalerao, senior police inspector of Malwani police station.

The police said the constable played an important role in supplying the drugs to the city and they are inquiring how many consignments he had delivered earlier.