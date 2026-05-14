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Use public transport, EVs, state tells govt officials

He has urged officers to cut down on tours, and asked the government to organise meetings, training sessions, seminars etc at Mantralaya/ divisional/ district offices using video conferencing. He added, universities and colleges must also abide by this rule

Published on: May 14, 2026 05:12 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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MUMBAI: After two high-level meetings conducted by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday to implement the austerity measures suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a circular was released by the state chief secretary Rajesh Aggarwal later in the day underlining norms to be followed by government departments.

Use public transport, EVs, state tells govt officials

Officers have been asked to use electric vehicles (EVs) for daily and official use, keeping their numbers to a minimum. Aggrawal has urged them to use car pools and public transport, with seniors showing the way by using public transport once a week. He has also urged the government to seek measures to strengthen EV charging infrastructure and reduce electricity tariffs required for it.

He has urged officers to cut down on tours, and asked the government to organise meetings, training sessions, seminars etc at Mantralaya/ divisional/ district offices using video conferencing. He added, universities and colleges must also abide by this rule.

The home department has been asked not to grant permission for bike rallies, vehicle processions, convoys, etc. for any purpose.

Mumbai and other major cities should be encouraged to mandatorily use PNG.

He also asked the agriculture department to conduct campaigns to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers, promote natural, organic, and sustainable farming.

Moreover, all government departments have been asked to desist from

appointing consultants to develop polices and chart out processes, which has been an established norm for many years.

 
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