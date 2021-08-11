Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vaccine stock low, drive at limited centres in Mumbai
mumbai news

Vaccine stock low, drive at limited centres in Mumbai

Amid shortage of stock, the vaccination drive will be held at limited public centres in the city on Wednesday. This is the third time within a week that Mumbai has faced a shortage of vaccine stock, due to which some public vaccine centres had to remain closed.
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 01:23 AM IST
A vaccination centre closed due to non-availability of Covid-19 vaccines at Ganesh Chowk, Andheri (West), in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Vijay Bate/HT)

Amid shortage of stock, the vaccination drive will be held at limited public centres in the city on Wednesday. This is the third time within a week that Mumbai has faced a shortage of vaccine stock, due to which some public vaccine centres had to remain closed.

In its statement on Tuesday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, “Vaccination will be held at limited BMC and state vaccination centres tomorrow, between 9am and 5pm.” The BMC received 45,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Saturday night, facilitating the vaccination drive in the city on Monday. Following this, Mumbai has not received more vaccine doses. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of BMC’s public health department, said, “We have not received vaccine doses after Saturday. It is likely that we will receive some doses on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the centres which have stock available will continue the drive on Wednesday. Moreover, the BMC has doses of Covaxin, so some centres will administer there.”

On Tuesday night, the BMC tweeted that 11 public vaccination centres will administer Covishield on Wednesday, and 13 public centres will administer Covaxin. On Tuesday, 43,003 beneficiaries were vaccinated, of which 12,973 received their second dose, and 30,030 received their first dose. So far, a total of 1,914,771 beneficiaries have been fully vaccinated in Mumbai and 5,741,716 got their first dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP