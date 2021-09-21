Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vartak Nagar police arrest 4 in attempt to murder case friend
mumbai news

Vartak Nagar police arrest 4 in attempt to murder case friend

Vartak Nagar police arrest four persons for attempting to murder their friend with chopper over petty issue, seriously injuring him
By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 08:21 PM IST
In an attempt to murder case, Vartak Nagar police arrest four persons. (HT)

Vartak Nagar police arrested four persons in an attempt to murder case on Tuesday. The four assaulted their friend with a chopper over a petty issue and seriously injured him.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at around 1pm near Indise Chawl, Shastri Nagar area. The accused were identified as Prajyot Yadav, 23, Keshya Kesarkar, 19, Manish Gurav, 19 and Hritik Pawar, 22. They initially attacked Sandip Machhiwala when the victim, Andhu Verma, 27, another friend of the accused, intervened and tried to stop the fight.

The police said, “While Verma was trying to stop the fight, the furious accused got angry at him and attacked him with a rod and knife (chopper). The victim fell unconscious and all of them fled the spot. After receiving information about the same, we immediately took him to a hospital. He has severe injuries on his head, chest and leg. We arrested all the accused from the places they were hiding and filed a case under IPC Section 307.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Special committee surveying auto rickshaw stands in Kalyan-Dombivli told to submit report by Sep 27

After 2 years, Nallasopara man arrested for stabbing parents with hammer, screwdriver

Khwaja Yunus case: Court raps Maharashtra govt, CID, for failing to appoint spl prosecutor

Engine failure of goods train disrupts Central Railway services near Asangaon
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP