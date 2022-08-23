Vasai station murder: Woman’s husband arrested in Bhiwandi

A 35-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife after pushing her in front of a running train at Vasai railway station has been arrested.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Mehdi Hasan Ansari, a painter by profession, had married Noorunissa, 33, seven years ago and the couple had two children born out of wedlock.

Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi, used to suspect his wife’s infidelity and would physically abuse her. Tired of the continuous fights, Noorunissa left her house on Sunday afternoon along with the children and reached Vasai station.

“Her former boyfriend’s brother stays in Vasai and she was contemplating to stay at his house temporarily till she decided what she was going to do next,” Bajirao Mahajan, assistant commissioner of police, GRP’s west region, said.

Ansari, however, called her and convinced her to meet him, Mahajan said. “She then asked him to come to Vasai station and by 4 pm Ansari reached platform number 5 and met his wife and children.”

Mahajan said they had found witnesses who had seen the couple arguing and even fighting with each other. “The man was trying to convince her to return home but she refused.”

Arshiddin Shaikh, senior police inspector of GRP crime branch, said that after midnight, the children and the woman fell asleep on a granite bench, while Ansari was seen pacing the platform. “At 4.09 am he saw Awadh Express approaching the station. He abruptly woke his wife up and asked her again if she was willing to return home. When she refused, the accused pushed her on the tracks in front of the express train.”

The woman was hit by the train and died on the spot. Meanwhile, Ansari grabbed her bag and woke the children up and fled to platform number 3 where he boarded a Churchgate-bound slow local.

The entire incident was captured by cameras. The Vasai GRP on Monday scanned the CCTV footage and based on the statement of the motorman of Awadh Express, registered a murder case.

Shaikh, who headed the investigation, said Ansari then got off at Dadar and caught a train to Kalyan from where he went to his residence.

On Tuesday morning, crime branch officers arrested him at his home in Bhiwandi and handed him over to the Vasai GRP.