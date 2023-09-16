VHP to hold yatra in Maharashtra, Goa

Mumbai: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Saturday announced to hold ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shaurya Jan Jagran Yatra’ in Maharashtra and Goa from September 30 to October 15, sources said, adding the yatra – organised by the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of VHP – is aimed to reach out to youths in the two states.

VHP has decided to hold Shaurya Yatra all over India to mark the 60 years of its foundation. In Maharashtra and Goa, VHP has decided to hold the Yatra in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to establish an emotional connection with the local people.

“To create awareness about the bravery of Hindu society, we have decided to hold Shaurya Janjagran Yatra. This is the 350th year of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj so we have decided to name the yatra in his name. The yatra in the Konkan area will start from Sindhudurg district on September 30 and end in Mumbai on October 15.” Shriraj Nair, spokesperson of VHP, said.

“Hindu society is brave and courageous. Hindus fought against fundamentalist foreign attacks in the past. To reawaken the bravery of Hindus, we have decided to hold this yatra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fought against Jihadi tendencies and established Swaraj. So, we have named Yatra in his name,” he added.

